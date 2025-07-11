Live
- Tripura court sends Bangladeshi woman, Indian lover to 14-day judicial custody
- Goshamahal MLA Rajasingh Vows to Continue Advocating for Hindutva
- Odisha govt run by billionaires, says Rahul
- Virgin Boys: A glam-filled youth drama with a message
- Jithender Reddy Elected Treasurer of Constitution Club of India
- Why Manushi Chhillar calls ‘Maalik’ an experience she will never forget
- TCS Yet to Finalise Salary Hikes for 2025 Amid Economic Uncertainty and Slow Growth
- Detective Ujjwalan Streaming on This OTT Platform – Watch Now
- Prostate Cancer and Importance of Early Screening
- ICG rescues two crew members from stranded US sailing vessel
Agniveer UHQ Rally at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad – August 1, 2025
Join the Indian Army’s UHQ rally at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, starting August 1. Open for Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen (Chef), and top sportsmen (swimming, diving, volleyball). Age 17½–21 years.
An Army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota will begin August 1 at 6:00 AM at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad. It’s open to sons, widows, war widows, ex-servicemen, and their brothers. Special consideration is also given to outstanding athletes in swimming, diving, and volleyball.
Available Positions
The rally is recruiting for several roles: Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen (Chef category, 10th standard), and an Open Sports category for top athletes in the specified sports.
Eligibility Requirements
Age: Between 17½ and 21 years (born Oct 1, 2004 – Apr 1, 2008)
Education:
For GD: 10th pass with 45% overall and 33% in each subject
Technical requires Class 12 (Science) with relevant marks, as per guidelines
Sports candidates should have national/international certificates for their discipline.
Reporting Details & Contacts
Candidates must assemble at Milkha Singh Stadium, within 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, by 6:00 AM on August 1. For more information, contact HQ 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad – 500010, email [email protected], call 040‑27863016, or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.