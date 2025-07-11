Agniveer UHQ Rally at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad – August 1, 2025

An Army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota will begin August 1 at 6:00 AM at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad. It’s open to sons, widows, war widows, ex-servicemen, and their brothers. Special consideration is also given to outstanding athletes in swimming, diving, and volleyball.

Available Positions

The rally is recruiting for several roles: Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen (Chef category, 10th standard), and an Open Sports category for top athletes in the specified sports.

Eligibility Requirements

Age: Between 17½ and 21 years (born Oct 1, 2004 – Apr 1, 2008)

Education:

For GD: 10th pass with 45% overall and 33% in each subject

Technical requires Class 12 (Science) with relevant marks, as per guidelines

Sports candidates should have national/international certificates for their discipline.

Reporting Details & Contacts

Candidates must assemble at Milkha Singh Stadium, within 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, by 6:00 AM on August 1. For more information, contact HQ 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad – 500010, email [email protected], call 040‑27863016, or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.