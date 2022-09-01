Agra Metro project work picks up momentum

Agra: Work on the prestigious Agra Metro project has picked up steam to ensure that the Taj city gets its 30-km-long network before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With local transport being one of the biggest challenges in Agra, the state's Yogi Adityanath government is sparing no efforts to provide an international class metro rail much before the 2024 deadline.

Team Agra Metro has begun the installation work of escalators at the metro stations. The first escalator installation process began at Taj East Gate two days ago.

Officials said that keeping in mind the convenience of metro passengers, every station will be equipped with four lifts and three escalators. The lifts and escalators service will prove to be very inclusive and will be suitable for the disabled, women, children, and elderly people as well.

These escalators are equipped with power saving features. If they are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.

The civil construction work of all three elevated stations in the priority corridor has now been completed and the systems work are in progress. Lift installation work is also on the verge of completion in Taj East gate and Basai metro stations.

Presently the civil construction work is on for the six km long priority stretch which runs from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid. The network will have two corridors, which will be 29.4 km long, comprising 27 stations.

The priority corridor will have 6 stations, out of which 3 will be elevated and 3 will be underground.