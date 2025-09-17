Live
Ahead of Bihar elections, ECI introduces colour photographs, larger serial numbers on EVM ballot papers to boost clarity
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced a major revamp of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot paper design, aimed at enhancing readability and voter convenience.
The upgraded format, which for the first time includes colour photographs of candidates, will be rolled out starting with the forthcoming Bihar elections.
According to the Commission, the move comes under revised guidelines framed under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.
The decision forms part of the 28 initiatives introduced by the poll body in the last six months to streamline electoral processes and make them more voter friendly.
As per the new design, “serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity,” the poll panel said in its press release.
“To ensure uniformity, the names of all candidates/NOTA will be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability,” it further added.
The ballot papers will also carry standardised specifications for printing and they will be produced on 70 GSM paper.
For Assembly elections, a distinct, pink-coloured paper, with defined RGB values, will be used to help voters and polling officials easily identify them.
“The EVM Ballot Papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For Assembly Elections, pink-coloured paper of specified RGB values shall be used,” it said.
Notably, the new ballot papers will be deployed in Bihar before being extended to other states in subsequent elections.
Officials said the initiative would significantly improve the voting experience, especially for elderly and less literate voters, by reducing confusion and ensuring greater transparency.
This development comes just a few weeks before the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.
This development is seen as an initiative enhancing readability and voter convenience.