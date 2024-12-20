Ahmedabad Man Arrested With 12 Kg Of Hybrid Ganja Worth Rs 3.6 Crore: Smuggling Ring Under Investigation

Gujarat Police apprehended a man, Yogesh Patel, in Ahmedabad's Vatva area during a routine vehicle check. Patel, a resident of Morbi, was found in possession of 12 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at ₹3.6 crore.

During interrogation, Patel admitted to smuggling the contraband from Thailand on the instructions of two women, Nidhi and Sayli, whom he had met six months ago in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. He stated that he traveled to Thailand on December 14 and returned to Mumbai on December 16 with the illegal substance. Patel was arrested while en route to Morbi.

According to Patel, the women had promised him ₹70,000 for transporting the ganja. He also disclosed the involvement of another individual, Pritam, who was similarly tasked with smuggling by the same women.

Ahmedabad Police are now investigating the smuggling network, focusing on how the contraband bypassed airport security and tracing its route to India. Authorities are coordinating with Mumbai police to identify other members of the racket and verify Patel's claims. Officials confirmed that Patel had not yet received payment, as it was contingent on completing the delivery.