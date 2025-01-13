Ahoy! Mother of all pilgrimages is here…

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh Mela is one of the largest and most significant religious gatherings in the world, held every 12 years in India. It rotates among four sacred river-bank pilgrimage sites: Prayagraj (at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers), Haridwar (on the Ganges), Ujjain (on the Shipra), and Nashik (on the Godavari). The event holds immense spiritual importance for Hindus, attracting millions of devotees, sadhus, and tourists from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, linked to the story of the cosmic battle between gods and demons over the nectar of immortality. During this battle, drops of the nectar fell at these four sites, making them spiritually potent. The most sacred ritual of the Mahakumbh is the "Shahi Snan" (royal bath), where devotees believe that bathing in the holy rivers during specific planetary alignments cleanses them of sins and leads to salvation.

Apart from religious rituals, the Mahakumbh showcases India's rich cultural heritage through spiritual discourses, devotional singing, and traditional performances. It is not only a spiritual experience but also a grand cultural spectacle, reflecting unity in diversity and the deep-rooted spiritual ethos of India.