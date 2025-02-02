Live
Just In
AI push, new IITs, more medical seats
New Delhi: Infrastructure expansion at the five new IITs to accommodate 6,500 more students, 10,000 new medical seats and an allocation of Rs 500 crore to set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education. These are among the big announcements for the education sector in the 2025-26 budget.
The Ministry of Education has been allocated more than Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, higher than the revised estimate of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2024-25.While the Higher Education department has been allocated an amount of Rs 50,067 crore, the school education department has received Rs 78,572 crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch 'Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak' scheme to provide digital form of Indian language books for schools and higher education.