AI systems making India’s Parliamentary processes more efficient: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has made a strong pitch for promoting responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), which can be used as a powerful tool for the empowerment of citizens and bringing transparency in governance. Chairing a workshop at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Birla also highlighted the strides made by India in leveraging AI to make parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive. Addressing the workshop on “Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide”, the speaker said through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, it can be ensured that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.

“Commonwealth nations should promote responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, while bridging the digital divide through the use of technology,” he said. Highlighting the technological progress, Birla said the application of e-Parliament has brought about a major transformative shift in the functioning of India’s parliamentary democracy.

He said AI-based digital systems are making India’s parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.

Birla said systems like AI-based translation, an AI-enabled e-Library and speech-to-text reporting are making parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.

On upcoming digital initiatives, he said in the near future, real-time AI translation systems like “Sansad Bhashini” will allow every member of Parliament to communicate in their own language -- a new achievement for democracy in a diverse country like India.

“Democracy is at its strongest when citizens are deeply engaged with their Parliament. Technology plays a vital role in strengthening this connection,” Birla said.

He said under the “Digital Sansad” initiative, India’s Parliament has developed an integrated digital ecosystem that connects the members of Parliament, ministries and citizens through a single platform.

The speaker said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has developed a low-cost and open digital public infrastructure for 140 crore citizens, transforming both governance and the

economy. He said Modi has adopted a visionary approach of viewing AI not merely as technological advancement, but as a powerful tool for citizen empowerment and transparent governance.