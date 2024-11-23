AIBOC warns of agitation

Bhubaneswar: The working committee of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation(AIBOC), at a meeting held on November 12 in Mumbai, resolved to launch acampaign to address theconcernsaffecting the bank officers. In the current banking scenario, public sector banks are facingshortage of manpower and thisaffects quality of service and heightensstaff stress.

The PSB employees are increasingly facing verbal and physical abuse while performing their duties. The PSBs also execute most of the government flagship schemes as a result of which their officers work under relentlesspressure. Absence of work life balance adversely affects their physical andmental health. The Department of Financial Services has also issued a new directive for prematureretirement. Social security post retirement has become a nightmare forbankers as National Pension System, being market-driven, has shown inconsistentreturns.

The AIBOC has demanded immediateimplementation of five-day work week which is standard practice in manyorganisations such as Central Government, RBI and LIC. The AIBOC, Odisha State unit, convened a meeting of its executivecommittee on Friday to discuss the action plan for State committees. The AIBOC State unit Secretary Amitava Das and State unit President Bailochan Sahu chalked out the actionplan in alignment with AIBOC working committee decisions. The AIBOC Central Committee Vice-President ArunKumar Bishoyi asked the members to stand united for a sustained movement to secure their rights.