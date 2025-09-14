AIIMS-BBSR ranked 14th best

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the institute has been placed in the top 100 institutions in the country in the overall category, making it one of the few medical institutions to achieve such a distinction.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been ranked 14th among medical colleges in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. This outstanding performance marks a significant leap from 31st position in 2021 and 15th position in 2024, underlining the institute’s continued commitment to excellence in medical education, healthcare, and research, Biswas said.

The Executive Director and CEO said AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made notable progress across key domains such as infrastructure development, patient care, education, research, and institutional perception — all of which have contributed to its impressive ranking.

“This recognition is the result of the collective hard work and dedication of our entire AIIMS Bhubaneswar family. We remain committed to our mission of delivering excellence in healthcare, fostering world-class research, and nurturing the next generation of medical professionals,” he said.