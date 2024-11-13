AIIMS Darbhanga foundation today

Patna: All preparations have been made for the laying of the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. The north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the second AIIMS in the state in Darbhanga tomorrow. All preparations have been made for the event. It will be a historic moment for the people of Mithila region in particular, and entire Bihar in general.