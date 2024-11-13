Live
- Job mela in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Cyber crime police refund Rs 2.91 L to victims of fraud
- Reception centre opened for teachers’ MLC polls
- Officials inspect ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavam’ works at LB Stadium
- Sharmila terms boycotting Assembly by Jagan ‘betrayal’
- KTR in Delhi to escape from ACB probe: Revanth
- Three-day Amaravati Balotsavam from Nov 15
- Questionnaire in Telugu piques Old City dwellers
- Legislature secretary challenges order of single judge on defection of BRS MLAs
- Applications invited for vacancies in HAL
AIIMS Darbhanga foundation today
Patna: All preparations have been made for the laying of the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. The north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the second AIIMS in the state in Darbhanga tomorrow. All preparations have been made for the event. It will be a historic moment for the people of Mithila region in particular, and entire Bihar in general.
