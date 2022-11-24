AIIMS issues fresh guidelines for manual admission as e-Hospital server down

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for manual admission as its server continues to be down.

According to fresh Standard operating procedures (SOP), the admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually till the server gets restored.

Under the fresh SOPs, the hospital has said that in case of no Unique Health Identification(UHID), the contact number should be considered as the patients identification number. "Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said. It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee

"Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," the hospital said.

On Wednesday, the hospital had informed that its server had been down since 7 a.m. affecting the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.

"Today the server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc., have been affected" AIIMS had said in a statement.

"Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC)", the hospital had said, adding that the AIIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks.