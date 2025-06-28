Live
Air India Crash: Parl panel to grill Boeing officials, civil aviation secy
New Delhi: Two weeks after Air India’s Boeing Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, the Parliamentary Committee on Transport has summoned Boeing executives, Air India representatives, the Civil Aviation Secretary, and DGCA officials for a discussion on air safety issues.
The meeting is likely to be held in the first week of July. According to sources, “multiple shortcomings” in the aviation sector, with the maintenance of aircraft, are now a matter of huge concern. The committee will also address frequent helicopter accidents that have taken place recently on the Char Dham pilgrim route.
