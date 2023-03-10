Air India Express crew member held for gold smuggling

Kochi: An Air India Express flight cabin crew member has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near here, official sources said on Thursday.

The man, part of the crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight, was apprehended by Customs sleuths who found gold hidden inside his sleeves. Air India Express said the man, arrested on Wednesday, has been suspended with immediate effect.

The airline said would not tolerate any illegal acts and would be taking stern action against him including termination of service following receipt of a report from the investigative authorities.

