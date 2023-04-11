Air India flight returns after flier harms cabin crew

New Delhi: Air India on Monday morning deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital about three hours after departure. The 25-year-old passenger was handed over to the security personnel after the flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport and an FIR has also been lodged with the police, the airline said. The Delhi Police detained the passenger, who has been identified as Jaskirat Singh. Sources said the flight had around 225 passengers.

The male passenger was in seat 20E in the economy class and the cabin crew used restraining devices for the passenger to bring things under control, they added. "Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," the airline said in a statement. The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure "due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger". The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport.

The rescheduled flight took off for London in the afternoon. Sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight took off from the national capital at around 6.35 am and a brawl happened between the passenger and two crew members onboard.