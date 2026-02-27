Justice S. Thurairaja Sri Lanka performs special pujas at Lord Rama temple Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Justice S. Thurairaja, Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, visited the sacred Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple (Lord Rama Temple), Bhadrachalam on Friday.

During the visit, Justice Thurairaja offered prayers and participated in special poojas at the historic temple, which is revered as one of the most significant pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Sri Rama. Temple authorities extended a traditional welcome and briefed him on the temple’s history and ongoing religious activities.

The visit was marked by a serene spiritual atmosphere, drawing the attention of devotees present at the temple premises.