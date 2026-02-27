Man attacked and killed after marriage with lover on Dwarapudi

A shocking incident of murder over love and marriage has caused widespread outrage in Dwarapudi village, Andhra Pradesh. The incident, considered an honour killing, occurred shortly after Polipalli Suryaprakash (41) was allegedly beaten to death for marrying Anavilli Sandhya (40), in defiance of her family's objections.

Suryaprakash and Sandhya, who had been in love for two years, married at the Annavaram temple on Thursday, 26 February 2026. Sandhya, a Deputy Tahsildar of Rayavaram, belongs to the Gowda community, while Suryaprakash is from the Tenukula community. Villagers say that some individuals allegedly attacked Suryaprakash at around 11:30 pm on the same night, hurling stones at him. The injuries proved fatal, and he died before he could be taken to hospital. The attack has since sparked tension in the village.

Immediately after the incident, Mandapet Rural Sub-Inspector V. Kishore, along with Circle Inspector P. Doraraju, inspected the scene, followed by East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police Vidya. The body was taken to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and police investigations are underway. Authorities stated that further details will emerge as evidence is collected and inquiries continue.