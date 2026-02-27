Service to humanity is service to God: TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO (H&E) Dr A Sharat stressed that service to humanity is equal to service to God. Speaking at the 33rd annual day celebrations of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) at Mahathi Auditorium here on Thursday, the JEO said doctors at SVIMS are delivering medical care to patients with the highest standards, in line with the values of Sanatana Dharma.

Dr Sharat said that with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, SVIMS is receiving an annual grant of Rs 130 crore, which is helping improve healthcare services for patients. He noted that complete medical care can be achieved only when medical knowledge is combined with spirituality. He urged doctors and staff to work with greater dedication to develop SVIMS into a medical institution of national importance.

He said that under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and with the support of TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Muddada Ravi Chandra, efforts are being made to develop SVIMS into one of the best hospitals in the State and country. He suggested organising more medical camps in rural areas to increase outpatient services and expanding Dr NTR medical services for poor patients.

Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that Dr Subhashini Yaturi from the USA has come forward to donate Rs 2 crore to establish the first palliative care centre at SVIMS. On the occasion, she handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore. Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla presented the annual report.

TTD Board members G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, N Sadasiva Rao and C Divakar Reddy, Dean Dr Alok Sachan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, members of the governing council, and others attended the programme.