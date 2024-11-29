Live
Just In
Air India Pilot Suicide: Mumbai Police Probe Murder Case, Investigates Deleted WhatsApp Chats
The mystery deepens in the tragic death of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli. Delhi resident Aditya Pandit's custody is extended as police uncover deleted WhatsApp chats that could hold the key to the case.
The Andheri Court extended the police custody of Aditya Pandit (27) from Delhi until Monday. Pandit was arrested by Powai police in connection with the suicide of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli (25), who was found dead at her rented house in Marol, Mumbai, on November 25.
The police requested the extension to gather more evidence, particularly to recover deleted WhatsApp chats between Pandit and Tuli. These chats may help clarify the events leading to her death.
According to the police, Tuli made a video call to Pandit shortly before taking her life after an argument with him. Pandit’s custody was extended because he failed to report Tuli's threats and entered her locked house without involving the police.
Pandit was the last person in contact with Tuli, raising suspicions about his involvement.
Before leaving for Delhi, Tuli had threatened self-harm, and during a video call, she allegedly expressed her intentions. Pandit did not alert the authorities but instead accessed her locked house with a locksmith. He later took her to the hospital when she was found unresponsive.
Investigators also found multiple phone calls and missed calls from Tuli on Pandit’s phone during the time he claimed he was returning to stop her.
The police are working with forensic experts to recover the deleted messages from his phone.
Tuli’s mental distress, possibly caused by harassment from Pandit over his failure to pass pilot exams, is believed to have contributed to her actions.