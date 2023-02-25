Air India to hire 5,100 cabin crew, pilots

New Delhi: Air India plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year as the Tata Group-owned airline expands its fleet and operations.



The announcement comes close on the heels of the carrier placing an order to buy 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, including 70 wide-body planes. The airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022, also plans to lease 36 aircraft and out of them, two B 777-200 LR have already been inducted.

In a release on Friday, Air India said it "plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations". Between May 2022-February 2023, the airline hired more than 1,900 cabin crew.