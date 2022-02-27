Air India's 2nd flight carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine reached Delhi, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave roses to passengers

New Delhi: Indian citizens are being safely brought back to their country amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Now the second flight of Air India has also reached Delhi on Sunday carrying 250 people.The plane reached Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 3 am. This flight has come from Bucharest, the capital of Romania. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave this information by tweeting. At the same time, another plane has taken off from Ukraine.

Third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi.



Köszönöm szépen FM Peter Szijjártó. pic.twitter.com/22EHK3RK3V — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia present at the airport welcomed the people from Ukraine with roses.After landing at the airport, Scindia welcomed the students who came back on the plane and also thanked the crew members of Air India.The Union Minister said, 'Every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine, we will guarantee for their safe passage.



The Prime Minister is in contact with the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia so that every citizen can be brought back.He also said that,Send this message to your friends and colleagues that we will take a sigh of relief only after bringing them back safely to our country. At the end of the speech, they raised slogans of Jai Hind.

PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, along with all the government agencies are working round the clock to ensure every Indian is brought back home quick & safe. #OperationGanga https://t.co/O6HUS4Kbxi pic.twitter.com/k9QVvZVrGh — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2022



