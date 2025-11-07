Air Traffic Control Glitch Cripples Operations At Delhi Airport, Over 150 Flights Delayed

A technical failure in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system has caused widespread disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), resulting in delays for over 150 flight departures since Thursday afternoon.

The core issue lies with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is responsible for automatically feeding critical flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS). Due to this malfunction, air traffic controllers (ATCOs) have been forced to manually prepare flight plans. Officials state this is an uncommon and time-consuming process that is significantly slowing down operations and causing congestion at India's busiest airport.

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have posted advisories on social media platform X, confirming the technical issue and warning passengers of extended waiting times and potential cascading delays across Northern regions. Teams are actively working to resolve the issue, but delays are expected to continue until the system is restored.