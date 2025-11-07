Live
- High voter turnout shows people want change, says Prashant Kishor; NDA credits Nitish governance
- Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad
- Stray dog menace: Supreme Court issues fresh directions, orders fencing of public places
- Delhi Airport dislocations Air Traffic Control Issue Leads to Over 100 Flight Detainments
- During the era of slavery, Vande Mataram became voice of India’s awakening: PM Modi
- Smith to lead NSW in Sheffield Shield for first time in 8 years
- Hyderabad to Host South Asia’s Biggest Poultry Expo from November 26 to 28
- Manju Aggarwal Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Banjara Hills
- Bharti Airtel shares drop following Singtel-related block sale
- Showness celebrates “Pro Liss Day,” setting new standards in hair rejuvenation
Air Traffic Control Glitch Cripples Operations At Delhi Airport, Over 150 Flights Delayed
Highlights
- A technical malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has severely disrupted air traffic control (ATC) operations, leading to delays for over 150 flights.
- Manual processing of flight plans is slowing down services.
A technical failure in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system has caused widespread disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), resulting in delays for over 150 flight departures since Thursday afternoon.
The core issue lies with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is responsible for automatically feeding critical flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS). Due to this malfunction, air traffic controllers (ATCOs) have been forced to manually prepare flight plans. Officials state this is an uncommon and time-consuming process that is significantly slowing down operations and causing congestion at India's busiest airport.
Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have posted advisories on social media platform X, confirming the technical issue and warning passengers of extended waiting times and potential cascading delays across Northern regions. Teams are actively working to resolve the issue, but delays are expected to continue until the system is restored.
Next Story