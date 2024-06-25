Ajit Pawar hails CBI probe into NEET row, notification on anti-paper leak law

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Tiuesday hailed the initiation of a CBI probe into the irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), and the Centre's notification on the anti-paper leak law, saying he is deeply concerned for the students suffering due to the alleged paper leak for NEET.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, "I am deeply concerned for the students suffering due to the NEET paper leak issue. I wholeheartedly welcome the notification of anti-paper leak law and the CBI probe ordered by the Union government, as this issue impacts the future of millions, especially in my beloved Maharashtra. To address their concerns and prevent such incidents in the future, I will soon meet and talk with the affected students in Mumbai and Pune."

To recall, the Centre recently made public the rules under the recently notified anti-paper leak law, mandating the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to prepare norms, standards, and guidelines for all computer-based tests.

The rules were notified within days of operationalising The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 -- the first-ever national law against the use of unfair means to cheat in recruitment exams conducted by various public bodies.