Ajit Pawar orders BMC to secure areas facing landslide risks in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to secure areas in Mumbai suburbs which are at risk of potential landslides/hillslides.

There are several disaster-prone areas in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Powai and other suburbs for which the BMC should immediately construct protective walls for the safety of citizens living in the vicinity, he said, while chairing a meeting of the Relief & Rehabilitation Ministry along with top officers where he took a review of the situation in such risk-prone zones in the country’s commercial capital.

Earlier, the IIT-Bombay has conducted a survey of all such dangerous spots in Mumbai suburbs for the state Disaster Management Department and a list has been prepared by the authorities.

"Many citizens live in such dangerous places. It is necessary to take priority measures to avoid accidents, loss of life and money in such dangerous places. For this, the BMC should prioritise the construction of protective walls and other necessary measures in these areas," said Ajit Pawar.

The Deputy CM also directed the officials concerned that as soon as the disaster relief funds are received from the Centre, the expenses must be reimbursed to the BMC.

Present at the meeting were top officers including Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Valsa Nair, Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Ashwini Bhide (via videolink), Principal Secretary, Planning, Saurabh Vijay, Finance Secretary Shaila A., Disaster Management Department Director A B. Dhulaj and others.