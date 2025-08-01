Akhilesh questions timing of Malegaon verdict and tariffs

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked whether the news of acquittal of the Malegaon blast case accused was intended to suppress the big news of the US announcing imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I did not read the report, but the accused who were involved in such a huge incident should be punished. Such a big thing happened in America, is this news to suppress that? Tariff is a big question.”

Akhilesh Yadav further noted India is facing a threat from China as well. “Our neighbouring country will destroy our economy. India is facing a big threat from China as well. China is taking away our land and our business as well. The Government needs to be careful of China,” he said.

Mumbai’s NIA special court today acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, with the court saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on his Truth Social Account, announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1.