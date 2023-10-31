Akhilesh Yadav Launches Bicycle Yatra, Vows To Challenge BJP And Lead 'INDIA Bloc' In 2024 Elections

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a pointed swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, announcing the commencement of the 'Samajwadi PDA Yatra.' The bicycle rally is not just a campaign launch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but a significant move aimed at countering the BJP's influence.



Yadav affirmed, "This yatra will persist in our efforts to remove the BJP. We will engage with the people, fostering awareness, and building support to oust the BJP. The yatra made its way to Lucknow today after our party workers actively participated in their respective districts. People are joining in significant numbers, and we anticipate strong support," Yadav stated during the rally.

He continued by proclaiming, "The 'PDA' initiative will not only defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but also pave the way for the 'INDIA bloc' to triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Earlier in the day, Yadav addressed questions regarding the inclusion of 'forward' or general caste individuals in the party's 'PDA' movement, asserting that the party stands in solidarity with everyone.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday to inaugurate the 'Samajwadi PDA Yatra,' Yadav shed light on the term 'PDA,' which stands for 'Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak,' representing the groups that the party aims to connect with. In an expansion of this concept, Yadav introduced an additional 'A' in 'PDA,' symbolizing the 'Agdaa,' or forward class.

Yadav emphasized, "In 'PDA,' the 'A' also stands for 'Agdaa' (forward). The problem lies in our reluctance to acknowledge our forwardness, even when we clearly are." He went on to clarify that the issue arises from the perception that the Yadav community is considered backward. Yadav added that individuals often underestimate the abilities of so-called 'backward' communities, citing the example of the construction of the Lucknow Ekana Stadium.

He stated, "This is the problem. You assume that 'Yadav' means 'backward.' Have you not been to the stadium to watch a match? How can we be considered 'backward'? A 'backward' community could not have built a stadium like the Lucknow Ekana Stadium."

Akhilesh Yadav's reference to the Lucknow Ekana Stadium was related to India's recent victory against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. Political leaders from various parties celebrated Team India's win. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

It's worth noting that the Lucknow Ekana Stadium was constructed during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister. The term 'PDA' was coined by the Samajwadi Party, signifying unity stemming from shared consciousness and a common commitment to combat the exploitation and oppression of those who are "Pichhde" (backward), Dalit, and "Alpasankhyak" (minority).