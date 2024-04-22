Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party, on Monday, set at rest speculation about its president Akhilesh Yadav contesting the Lok Sabha elections when it announced the candidature of Tej Pratap Yadav from Kannauj.

Akhilesh Yadav, according to reports, was said to be keen on contesting the Kannauj seat.

During his recent visit to Kannauj, he even assured the party workers that the seat would be contested by the family only.

Akhilesh had won the seat in a by-election in 2000 and then in 2004 and 2009.

His wife Dimple Yadav won the seat in the 2012 by-election and then in 2014. However, she lost her seat to the BJP in 2019.

Party sources said that Akhilesh Yadav had decided against contesting the elections since he wanted to devote his time to the campaign.

Tej Pratap Yadav is a nephew of Akhilesh and was earlier MP from Mainpuri.

The party has also announced the name of Sanatan Pandey as the candidate from Ballia.