Just In
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Youth's Future: 'Exams Handed to Cheating Mafia'
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, accused the BJP of destroying the youth's future by corrupting the examination system and handing it to the copying mafia. He criticized the government for its inability to conduct transparent exams, rising corruption, deteriorating law and order, and rampant violence.
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to destroy the future of India's youth. He claimed the country's examination system is in shambles, overridden by a 'copying mafia' under BJP's rule.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged the current administration lacks the capability to conduct even a single examination transparently, and accused the BJP of being mired in corruption and inefficiency.
Yadav lambasted the ruling party for rendering the examination system ineffective, exacerbating inflation and unemployment, failing to maintain law and order, and protecting criminals. According to him, the BJP's 10-year rule has compromised the future of students and the country's youth.