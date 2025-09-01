Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work

Aksh Gupta, founder of AI startup Greptile in San Francisco, still supports 12–14 hour workdays, six days a week. He says the new trend among young professionals is discipline — no drinking, no drugs, and full focus on work and fitness.

Greptile is hiring for full-time, in-office roles only, with no remote work.

Salaries & Benefits:

Entry-level: $140K–$180K + equity

$140K–$180K + equity Experienced : $240K–$270K

Free meals, transport, health cover, 401(k) match

Gupta says people who want work-life balance can find it elsewhere — his company is for those who want to go “all in.”