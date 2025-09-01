  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work

Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work
x

Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work

Highlights

US-based entrepreneur Aksh Gupta supports 12–14 hour workdays at his startup Greptile. Learn about the company's job openings, salaries, strict in-office policy, and why hustle culture is back.

Aksh Gupta, founder of AI startup Greptile in San Francisco, still supports 12–14 hour workdays, six days a week. He says the new trend among young professionals is discipline — no drinking, no drugs, and full focus on work and fitness.

Greptile is hiring for full-time, in-office roles only, with no remote work.

Salaries & Benefits:

  • Entry-level: $140K–$180K + equity
  • Experienced: $240K–$270K
  • Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work: Free meals, transport, health cover, 401(k) match

Gupta says people who want work-life balance can find it elsewhere — his company is for those who want to go “all in.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick