Highlights
US-based entrepreneur Aksh Gupta supports 12–14 hour workdays at his startup Greptile. Learn about the company's job openings, salaries, strict in-office policy, and why hustle culture is back.
Aksh Gupta, founder of AI startup Greptile in San Francisco, still supports 12–14 hour workdays, six days a week. He says the new trend among young professionals is discipline — no drinking, no drugs, and full focus on work and fitness.
Greptile is hiring for full-time, in-office roles only, with no remote work.
Salaries & Benefits:
- Entry-level: $140K–$180K + equity
- Experienced: $240K–$270K
- Aksh Gupta Defends 14-Hour Workdays at Greptile | High Salaries, No Remote Work: Free meals, transport, health cover, 401(k) match
Gupta says people who want work-life balance can find it elsewhere — his company is for those who want to go “all in.”
