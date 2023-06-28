All Eyes on Modi’s Warangal visit on July 12

New Delhi: All eyes are now on the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 to lay the foundation stone for Railway Coach Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting same day at Warangal. This meeting assumed importance in the wake of speculation that BRS and BJP are having some kind of understanding and hence the Centre was going slow in regard to Delhi liquor scam in which KCRs daughter K Kavitha is alleged to have been involved.

Giving credence to this, the TBJP which was aggressive till recently had also lowered its tone of criticism of BRS. Similarly, the vitriolic attack by BRS leaders including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao had also been toned down. This had pushed the rank and file in the state into some kind of confusion.

Following the statement of PM in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saying, “If you want the welfare of K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, then vote for BRS. But if you people want the welfare of your sons and daughters and grandchildren, then vote for BJP,” the state BJP leaders are now pinning hopes on the Prime Minister’s public meeting and hope to get a clear picture on whether BJP should go aggressive or not in the run up to the Assembly elections due to be held later this year.

Narendra Modi was to visit Telangana as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, campaign of the party to mark nine years of his government. However, the visit was postponed.

BJP leaders expect that laying of foundation stone for Railway Coach Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet by the Prime Minister would go a long way in countering the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that the BJP-led government at the Centre had done nothing for Telangana.

The Centre had promised Railway Coach Factory to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 but it remained unfulfilled. The BRS government, which had even identified land for the location of the coach factory, has been targeting the Modi government for going back on its word.