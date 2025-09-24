Live
- Hindenburg was a direct challenge to audacity of Indian enterprises to go global: Gautam Adani
- Wordle Daily Puzzle: Today's Answer & Hints
- GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report
- K'taka CID files plea in HC seeking removal of BJP MLA's immunity from arrest
- New Promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju to Release Alongside They Call Him OG
- Google Expands AI Photo Editing Feature Beyond Pixel Phones to More Android Devices
- Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan Review: A Stylish Powerhouse for Indian Homes
- Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release
- Pawan Kalyan responds to Uppada fishermen’s protests, says will be addressed
- Four, including 5-year-old kid, killed as dumper hits bike in Raj's Alwar
All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
Varanasi: All meat and fish shops within the Varanasi municipal limits will remain closed throughout Navratri and shops violating the order will...
Varanasi: All meat and fish shops within the Varanasi municipal limits will remain closed throughout Navratri and shops violating the order will invite punishment, officials said on Tuesday.
Mayor Ashok Tiwari has issued instructions directing the closure of all such shops and slaughterhouses during the nine-day Navratri festival, Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said.
He said the mayor has tasked veterinary officer, Dr Santosh Pal, with ensuring strict compliance of the order through regular inspections.
Any violation of the directive will invite action against concerned vendors as per municipal regulations, Srivastava added.
Sale of meat is restricted or is completely banned in UP for several Hindu festivals.
Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had also directed a ban on the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, with a complete ban on it on the last day, when Ram Navami is celebrated.