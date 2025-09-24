  • Menu
All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri

Varanasi: All meat and fish shops within the Varanasi municipal limits will remain closed throughout Navratri and shops violating the order will invite punishment, officials said on Tuesday.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari has issued instructions directing the closure of all such shops and slaughterhouses during the nine-day Navratri festival, Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said.

He said the mayor has tasked veterinary officer, Dr Santosh Pal, with ensuring strict compliance of the order through regular inspections.

Any violation of the directive will invite action against concerned vendors as per municipal regulations, Srivastava added.

Sale of meat is restricted or is completely banned in UP for several Hindu festivals.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had also directed a ban on the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, with a complete ban on it on the last day, when Ram Navami is celebrated.

