All safety measures recommended by IIT Delhi implemented on Yamuna Expressway

Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway, often referred to as the development highway in Uttar Pradesh, has successfully implemented all the safety measures recommended by the team from IIT Delhi. According to the annual report from the State Road Safety Council, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEDA) has met all 21 standards for road safety. In August 2018, YEDA commissioned a safety audit by a team from IIT Delhi for expressways passing through six districts: Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, and Bulandshahr. The team submitted its report to YEDA in 2019, focusing specifically on road safety measures for the Yamuna Expressway.

YEDA has fulfilled the 21 necessary standards and has also implemented eight specific safety measures recommended by IIT Delhi. The 165-kilometer-long Yamuna Expressway, which traverses six districts of Uttar Pradesh, is now compliant with all road safety standards.

The State Road Safety Council confirmed that YEDA has addressed all eight road safety recommendations from IIT Delhi in 2019, in addition to the other 21 required standards. The recommendations from IIT Delhi included the installation of additional signage before exit ramps, the removal of the lane system, the installation of rumble strips at entry and exit points, noise-reducing crash attenuators at exit ramps, audible shoulder markings along the entire corridor, and the removal of signposts from road shoulders. Besides, they advised reinstallation of the shoulder guard rail according to standard guidelines.

All these security measures have been fully implemented.

Moreover, YEDA has deployed resources, including 12 vehicles for patrolling, 6 ambulances, 5 fire engines, 9 cranes, and 2 JCBs. Three trauma centres have also been established near the Yamuna Expressway. Motorists can receive quick assistance in emergencies through the Yamuna Saathi app and a toll-free number. Necessary administrative actions aimed at enhancing safety are ongoing, requiring drivers to undergo corrective measures such as breath tests, helmet usage, seat belt compliance, and adherence to speed limits. Additionally, YEDA is making extensive efforts to prevent road accidents by distributing road safety awareness messages and the installation of speed limit signboards.