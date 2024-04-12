Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand

A recent development in Uttarakhand's Almora town involves the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar. This action comes in response to a court order issued on March 2, following the admission of a complaint lodged by the Pleasant Valley Foundation, an NGO.



The complaint alleges that on February 14, four individuals, purportedly sent by the accused officials, intruded into a school operated by the NGO in Dadakada village. These individuals proceeded to vandalize the office of the NGO's joint secretary, confiscating various items including files, records, documents, and pen drives—items crucial to substantiating alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.



According to the Pleasant Valley Foundation, the assailants further issued threats to implicate the NGO's officials in false cases of corruption unless complaints lodged against them with the Vigilance department and other authorities were withdrawn immediately. Additionally, attempts were made to coerce the complainant into signing pre-prepared documents. When resistance was encountered, the perpetrators reportedly seized ₹63,000 in cash from a drawer.



The case against the accused officials was initiated by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur, acting upon directives from Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate. District Magistrate Vinit Tomar confirmed the registration of the FIR, citing violations of sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

This incident underscores the significance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability, particularly within administrative frameworks, to safeguard against acts of intimidation and corruption.