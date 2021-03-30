Allegations of attack on nuns in UP ‘wrong’, says Piyush Goyal

Kochi : Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed as wrong the allegations that two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were "attacked" during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently and alleged thatChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "making false statements" on the issue.

"There was no attack on any nun whatsoever...the Chief Minister of the state (Kerala) is completely lying and making false statements when he says that," Goyal told a press conference here.

The alleged incident occurred at Jhansi railway station on March 19 had its echoes in the poll-bound Kerala last week with Chief Minister Vijayan taking it up with the Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah promising strong action.

Goyal said the local police, after receiving a complaint against the nuns, made an investigation whether the complaint was correct. "There was an allegation. Some people made a complaint (against the nuns).

It is the duty of the police to find out whether the complaint is correct or wrong. Police made enquiries. Checked all their documents, made enquiries (to ensure) that they are genuine passengers going for the correct purpose and then immediately let them go," the minister said justifying the police action.