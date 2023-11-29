Alliance partners will win assembly polls in all five states: Lalu Prasad

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has claimed that his alliance partners will win the assembly elections scheduled in 5 states in the country.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Lalu Prasad said: “The reports from the five states are in favour of us. The game of Narendra Modi is going to end in the country. We will form the government in all five states after December 3 and also in the country in 2024 after the Lok Sabha poll.”

When asked whether the BJP leaders have raised questions against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that his mental balance has been disturbed, Lalu Prasad said: “They are talking rubbish. No one can compete with Nitish Kumar. He is good.”

Mritunjay Tiwari, spokesperson of the RJD said: “Our respected top leader Lalu Prasad Yadav rightly pointed out that no one could compete with Nitish Kumar and it is reflected in his work. We have promised jobs in Bihar and we are fulfilling the promise. The youths of Bihar are satisfied with it.”

“The question here is to save our country and Constitution from the BJP. The leaders of the BJP were saying that the opposition leaders would not come on one platform but Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav did it. No one can take credit away from Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav who have united all the opposition parties of the country and brought them on one platform,” Tiwari said.