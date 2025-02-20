Amazing confluence of cleanliness and environmental protection

Mahakumbh Nagar: Against the backdrop of the NGT remarks on the fitness of the water of the Ganga river, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 has evolved into a significant movement centered around spirituality, cleanliness, and environmental protection.

The Namami Gange Mission has activated 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to uphold the purity and sanctity of the Ganga River. Additionally, works is progressing on three new STPs in Salori, Rasulabad, and Naini.

A total of 37 drains have been completely tapped and treated, ensuring the cleanliness of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

It said that the new standards of cleanliness and convenience in the Mela area to enhance the experience for devotees and to maintain cleanliness in the fair area, 12,000 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) toilets, 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets, 20,000 community urinals, and 20,000 garbage bins have been installed.

Furthermore, 37.75 lakh liner bags are being utilised for solid waste management, ensuring efficient disposal of garbage.

Besides, a total of 1,500 trained 'Ganga Sevadoots' are actively educating devotees about cleanliness and the conservation of the Ganga River in the fair area. Cleanliness is being promoted as a mass movement through street plays, poster campaigns, and public discussions.

Najeeb Ahsan, the Communications Head of Namami Gange, said that the biodiversity, cleanliness efforts, and ecological importance of the Ganga are being showcased in an engaging manner through modern techniques in the Namami Gange Pavilion. An interactive biodiversity tunnel highlights the river's aquatic life, while a digital exhibition presents success stories from various Ganga cleanliness campaigns.

“Real-time data on the water levels and quality of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries is being displayed on the Prayag platform,” he added. The sewage treatment model, riverfront development initiatives, and a replica of the Gangetic dolphin are inspiring devotees towards environmental protection.

On the 'Modern, Clean, and Eco-Friendly Ghats', he said the new ghats constructed under the Namami Gange Mission incorporate eco-friendly technologies, solar lighting, modern changing rooms, and seating arrangements. Regular cleanliness campaigns are conducted on the ghats to maintain the continuity and purity of the Ganga.

Under 'Paint My City' campaign, the walls and public areas of Prayagraj are adorned with vibrant art and messages promoting environmental protection. This initiative effectively intertwines cleanliness with cultural awareness.

The cleaning of River Ghats is being facilitated by the Ganga Task Force, voluntary organisations, and devotees. Special attention is being given to waste management, water purification and public awareness to ensure that the Ganga remains clean and vibrant for generations to come, he added.