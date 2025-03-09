Amazing news, says PM Modi as MP earns another stripe for tiger conservation

Bhopal: Overwhelmed by another stripe which Madhya Pradesh earned the other day for its Madhav National Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media about the new recognition of the park as the state's ninth tiger reserve - a true sanctuary for these majestic creatures for many years.

The state already wears the title of "Tiger State".

"Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet," the Prime Minister shared on his X handle.

State Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav responded warmly to the Prime Minister's tweet: "Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for your visionary leadership in designating Madhav National Park as India’s 58th and MP's 9th Tiger Reserve! Madhya Pradesh is proud to lead wildlife conservation and protect our biodiversity."

Just a few days earlier, Chief Minister Yadav had declared that tiger reserve status would soon be granted to Madhav National Park in the Shivpuri district. He also mentioned the imminent release of a pair of tigers into the park.

Madhya Pradesh has already earned its stripes as the "Tiger State", attracting wildlife enthusiasts and emerging as a prominent wildlife tourism destination.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the increase in tourist influx in the Chambal region would provide local youth with more jobs and self-employment opportunities.

In an exciting first, leopards have been spotted in Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, part of the Chambal region that is also home to African cheetahs. Additionally, efforts are underway on a gharial and dolphin project in the Chambal River, the Chief Minister said.

Situated in the Shivpuri district, Madhav National Park was initially recognized in 1956 as Shivpuri National Park, spanning 167 square kilometers. In 1958, it was renamed after Maharaja Madho Rao Scindia of the Scindia dynasty.

The park features Sakhya Sagar, a man-made reservoir designated as a Ramsar site.

Shivpuri town, once the summer capital, was a larger park and a former hunting preserve of the Scindia Maharajas of Gwalior. Unfortunately, the area suffered degradation after India's Independence, and the last resident wild tigers were seen in Madhav National Park in the late 1970s. In 1982, a plan to expand the park along the Sindh River was proposed, including a corridor connecting it to the original 167 square kilometers, augmenting the area to 354 square kilometers.

With its new designation as a tiger reserve, Madhav National Park will now span 1,751 square kilometers, boasting a core area of 375 square kilometers and a buffer area of 1,276 square kilometers.