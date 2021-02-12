X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Ambedkar Mahasabha to gift silver brick for Ram temple

Ambedkar Mahasabha to gift silver brick for Ram temple
x

Ambedkar Mahasabha to gift silver brick for Ram temple (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust has decided to associate itself with Ram temple construction and will gift a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on behalf of the Dalit community.

Lucknow: The Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust has decided to associate itself with Ram temple construction and will gift a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on behalf of the Dalit community.

A five-member delegation of the Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust, headed by Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal, will meet the office bearers of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya on February 14 next and present them a silver brick.

Dr Nirmal said that like every other section of the society, the Dalits and other marginalised sections are excited over the temple construction.

He said the Dalit community expresses its gratitude towards the judiciary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for paving the way for the construction of Ram temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X