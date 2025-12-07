Ambedkar's principles of social justice echo in today's governance: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to Dr B. R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas and recalled his enduring contributions to justice, equality and constitutional values.

As the nation remembers his unwavering commitment to human dignity and democratic principles, Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, has drawn a similarity between Ambedkar's principles of social justice and the Modi government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, envisaged a life of equality for every citizen and upliftment of the poorest, a belief that turned into a reality when the Narendra Modi government, in its decade-old tenure, lifted nearly 25 crore citizens out of poverty.

"This unprecedented achievement realised Babasaheb Ambedkar's hope for an India where constitutional rights lead to real improvement in the lives of the poorest," says Modi Story.

It also draws attention to many instrumental works during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM and how those steps were intertwined with Ambedkar's vision of achieving social justice and empowerment of the downtrodden and marginalised population.

"As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi strengthened Babasaheb Ambedkar's message through action-driven governance. More than a hundred welfare and development schemes were launched under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, advancing education, housing, sanitation and economic empowerment," it pointed out.

Notably, the then Gujarat government laid the foundation stone for Ambedkar Bhavan, unveiled statues honouring Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy and initiated the Samvidhan Yatra to spread awareness about constitutional awareness at the grassroots. Swachh Gujarat Maha Abhiyan was launched on Ambedkar Jayanti (in 2007), symbolically linking cleanliness and civic responsibility with Babasaheb Ambedkar’s values.