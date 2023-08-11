American Singer Mary Millben Renews Support For PM Modi on 'Manipur Issue', Asserts Confidence In India's Leadership

Once again, American vocalist Mary Millben has extended her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing 'Manipur issue'. Previously, she expressed her gratitude to him in July for addressing the "inhumane treatment of women" in the troubled northeastern state. This time, Millben reaffirmed that "Modi will always fight for your freedom" and emphasized that India holds unwavering trust in its leader.



Using the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the US singer, who had shown her respect to Modi by touching his feet during his state visit to the United States in June, conveyed that the undeniable truth: India possesses unshakable confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur can expect justice. #PMModi will forever stand for your freedom.





The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the… pic.twitter.com/KzI7oSO1QL — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) August 10, 2023





The American vocalist also took a jab at the Opposition in India, seemingly referring to the Congress party. She remarked that the undeniable truth: aligning with a party that disrespects its cultural heritage, denies children the right to sing their national anthem, and tarnishes the reputation of its country on the global stage, is not leadership. She stated that this is devoid of principles.

Millben continued that biased journalism may propagate false narratives. Opposition voices might chant loudly with little substance. But the truth, the truth will invariably liberate people. In a reference to the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the prominent figure in the American civil rights movement, she wrote that she cherished India, and let the truth resound.

She threw her support behind Modi during the 'no-confidence motion' faced by his government in India, expressing that Modi possesses her trust and she is praying for them. #LokSabha."

In the meantime, in July, a video from two months earlier depicting two women being humiliated in violence-stricken Manipur state of India went viral, triggering nationwide shock. On the inaugural day of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi addressed the incident, stating that the episode has brought disgrace to 1.4 billion Indians, and none of the culprits will be spared.

Millben expressed gratitude to the prime minister for "publicly addressing the inhumane treatment of women in Manipur." Identifying these women as "children of God," Millben conveyed her sorrow for the women who suffered in Manipur.

During Modi's landmark state visit to the United States in June, Mary Millben touched his feet after singing Jana Gana Mana, India's national anthem. This gesture, rooted in Indian culture as a sign of seeking blessings, drew accolades for PM Modi when performed on an international platform by an American artist.