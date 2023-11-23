Amicus curiae appointed after Malayalee adoptive parents want to annul adoption of Punjabi child

Live
The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to help it decide on a plea by Malayalee adoptive parents of a (now) teenaged daughter to annul their 2017 adoption of the Punjabi child, citing difficulties in adjusting with her.
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to help it decide on a plea by Malayalee adoptive parents of a (now) teenaged daughter to annul their 2017 adoption of the Punjabi child, citing difficulties in adjusting with her.
Justice Devan Ramachandran appointed advocate Parvathy Menon as the amicus curiae.
The court noted that the adopted daughter recently turned 18. The court was told that she was living at a women's home at present after her adoptive parents "abandoned" her.
The girl wishes to return to Punjab, from where she was adopted.
“Even though the girl wants to return, this court is not sure how it can be ordered when her protection and safety cannot be guaranteed, if she is outside the territorial jurisdiction. A larger issue also arises as to how the girl is to be protected in future, particularly keeping in mind her career and even marriage in her later life," said the court.
The counsel for the adoptive parents pointed out the adoptive parents made every effort to adjust with their daughter, but she could not identify with them. The court posted the case for Monday.