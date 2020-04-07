Amid corona crisis, Akshaya Patra kitchen sticks to public service

New Delhi:While the country is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Akshaya Patra foundation is utilising its mega kitchens to feed the ones in need.

With mega kitchens across India, the foundation has so far served at least 70 lakh meals since the lockdown came into force.

The foundation says the mega kitchens maintain highest quality and sanitation standards to ensure safe and nutritious meals to everyone.

Vegetables are washed in water containing sanitizing capsules and only after that, they are cut. All the ingredients including vegetables, spices and dairy products are purchased from pre-approved and certified vendors and as soon as the ingredients reach the kitchen, these undergo rigorous quality checks and only after that they are stored in the kitchen for use.

In order to maintain highest level of nutritional values, the dishes are made based upon pre-supplied recipes and even the ingredients are supplied from the store as per the quantity mentioned in the recipe.

Speaking to IANS, Bharat Pradhu from Akshaya Patra Foundation said, "Since the lockdown, we have fed close to 73 lakh people by preparing food at our kitchen facilities across India."

"We have also prepared relief kits. Each kit contains basic grocery items in sufficient amount to the extent that one person can survive on one kit for around 21 days," he added.