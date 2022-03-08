Amid hung assembly prediction in Goa, MGP being wooed by BJP, Congress

Panaji: With most of the exit polls predicting a hung Assembly in Goa, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, the state's oldest regional outfit, is being sought after by the BJP and Congress to form next government.

While both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress -- the two major outfits in Goa -- are claiming that they will win majority, they have also said they will seek support of the Deepak Dhavalikar-led MGP in case they fall short of the majority mark of 21.

The results of elections held on February 14 will be declared on March 10. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats.

But, the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, quickly tied-up with the MGP (which won three seats), GFP and independents to form government under Manohar Parrikar's leadership.