Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet

Chennai: Amid strained ties with the BJP TN unit, AIADMK will hold a meeting of its MPs, MLAs and party office bearers on Monday at the party state headquarters in Chennai.

A statement from the AIADMK said that the party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will chair the meeting on Monday.

The meeting is being held amid a fierce fight between the AIADMK leadership and Tamil Nadu BJP state president, K. Annamalai.

The AIADMK leadership has even announced that the party is not in any alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. However Annamalai told media persons that there were no issues between the BJP and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, a delegation of AIADMK leaders had met the BJP national president, J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him about the strained relations with the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.