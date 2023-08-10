Amit Shah Addresses Manipur Clashes And Government Response, Dissects Factors And Measures

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah elucidated the factors contributing to clashes in Manipur and elucidated the measures taken by the central government to restore order in the northeastern state. The violence, stemming from tensions between the Meitie and Kuki communities, erupted on May 3.



Addressing the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Shah detailed how, until May 3, Manipur had been relatively stable over the past six years. He noted the absence of curfews, blockades, or shutdowns in the region. The insurgency-related violence had been largely contained. However, the situation shifted due to developments in Myanmar, Manipur's neighboring country, where a Kuki Democratic Front party assumed power under military leadership.

Shah emphasized that the lack of proper fencing along the Myanmar border facilitated the movement of Kuki individuals into Mizoram and Manipur. This influx of Kuki individuals engendered apprehensions among the Meitie community, further fueling the existing tensions. Shah communicated these insights during his Lok Sabha address.

Elaborating on the factors that precipitated the clashes, Shah outlined that on April 29, rumors began circulating that certain refugee settlements in forested regions were being designated as official villages. While the government clarified that no such designation had been made, the rumors persisted due to a lack of trust. The Home Minister highlighted that the Manipur High Court's order, urging the state government to consider granting Tribal status to Meities, exacerbated the situation. Consequently, a clash ensued on May 3.

Addressing the opposition's accusation that Prime Minister Modi neglected Manipur, Amit Shah informed the assembly that the Prime Minister contacted him at 4 am and 6:30 am once the violence erupted. He stated that the Central government closely monitored the situation on May 3, 4, and 5. Shah explained that the government conducted 16 video conferences, deployed 36,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), utilized Air Force planes, replaced the chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), and dispatched a security advisor. All these actions were implemented by the evening of May 4, just a day after the violence commenced, as per the Home Minister's account.

Shah also addressed the question of why the Central government refrained from invoking Article 356 to impose President's rule in Manipur. He clarified that Article 356 is typically employed when the state government fails to collaborate with the Central government during periods of unrest. He also provided insight into the decision not to replace Chief Minister Biren Singh. According to Shah, changing a state chief minister is warranted when there is a lack of cooperation, but in this case, Singh has been working in tandem with the Central government.

The Home Minister also commented on the distressing video depicting two women being paraded naked. He termed the incident disgraceful and asserted that it cannot be condoned. However, he pointed out that the video surfaced just a day before the parliamentary session was scheduled to commence. Shah questioned the timing of the video's release, suggesting that if it had been in possession of someone for a month, it should have been disclosed earlier.