Amit Shah arriving in Odisha on Friday

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive on two-day visit to Odisha on Friday. He will attend official meetings, Home department officials said on Thursday.

Shah will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 pm on Friday and launch a National Highway project the next day. He is also slated to attend a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and disaster management during the day. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting, the officials said.

There is, however, no official confirmation about a possible meeting between Shah and Naveen Patnaik. But Shah is scheduled to attend a meeting at the airport lounge before leaving for Delhi on Saturday evening, the officials said. But they did not specify who will be present in it.