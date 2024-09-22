Amit Shah Defends Reservations, Denounces Terrorism In J&K Rally

During a rally in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly defended existing reservations for underprivileged communities and reiterated the government's firm stance against terrorism.

Shah accused the Congress and National Conference (NC) of attempting to reconsider reservations for Paharis, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Dalits, Valmikis, and OBCs. He specifically called out Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement in the US suggesting that Paharis no longer need reservations, asserting, "We will not let you remove reservation."

The Home Minister emphatically stated that Article 370 would not be reinstated, contrary to NC president Farooq Abdullah's calls. Shah also took a hard line on terrorism, promising that under the Modi government, no stone pelters or terrorists would be released in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rejecting the idea of talks with Pakistan, Shah pledged to engage with the youth of J&K instead, referring to them as "lions." He dismissed concerns about potential resurgence of terrorism in the Jammu hills, vowing to eradicate it completely.

Addressing border security, Shah assured residents of enhanced safety measures, including underground bunkers. He projected confidence that such defenses would soon be unnecessary due to strong deterrence against cross-border aggression.

Throughout his speech, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to regional development and security, while criticizing opposition parties for their perceived stance on reservations and handling of terrorism.