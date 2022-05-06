Amit Shah Demands CBI Investigation Over BJP Worker’s Death In West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah has expressed outrage over the alleged murder of its party worker Arjun Chaurasia in Nekashipur, West Bengal. The party has demanded that the post-mortem should be conducted with videography and the matter should be investigated by CBI.



The party has announced that the Home Affairs Minister has sought a report on the matter from the Government of West Bengal on Friday itself. The party has alleged that occurrence of such an incident is a conspiracy and effort to create a hostile atmosphere.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged against Amit Shah that he 'cannot see riots, attacks on women in BJP-ruled states'. She further retorted and asked if Shah was the Home Minister of the country of the West Bengal government.

While addressing media in front of Arjun Chaurasia house, Shah said that the party's youth-wing Vice President was the victim of political violence and that his family has alleged that he was brutally murdered.

Shah maintained that his party is is fighting a constant battle against the politics of violence and political murder. He also slammed the state government of West Bengal saying that Mamata's party Trinamool Congress is trying to silence the voice of political opponents and intimidate its political opponents via violence and murder, which has now become the identity of TMC.

Reiterating to his stand that the TMC led state government is creating a hostile environment, Shah said, "First the Human Rights Commission, then the Scheduled Castes Commission and the Women's Commission also took this matter to court. Perhaps in a matter of one year, no other region has handed over so many cases than the West Bengal High Court has taken from the state government and given to the CBI."