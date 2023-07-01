  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Amit Shah Expresses grief over tragic Maharashtra accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
x

Union Home Minister Amit Shah 

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured.

At least 25 passengers were charred to death after the a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning.

"The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X