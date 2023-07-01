Live
Amit Shah Expresses grief over tragic Maharashtra accident
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured.
At least 25 passengers were charred to death after the a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning.
"The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.
