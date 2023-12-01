Amit Shah, Kharge greet BSF on 59th Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday greeted the troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day.





बीएसएफ के 59वें स्थापना दिवस पर बल के सभी जवानों व उनके परिजनों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।



हमारे देश की सीमाओं को अपने शौर्य और पराक्रम से अभेद्य रखने वाले बीएसएफ पर देश को गर्व है। देश की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ आपदा प्रबंधन व पर्यावरण संरक्षण में भी बीएसएफ ने कई कीर्तिमान बनाये हैं।… pic.twitter.com/ZISjS2jE7I — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2023

In a post on X, Shah said: "I extend best wishes to all the soldiers of the force and their families on the 59th Raising Day of BSF. The country is proud of the BSF which keeps the borders of our country impenetrable with its bravery and valor. Along with the security of the country, BSF has also made many records in disaster management and environmental protection."

"I salute the brave martyrs of BSF, the country will always be indebted to your sacrifice," Shah added.

Shah will attend the 59th Raising Day programme to be held in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Friday.

The oldest training centre of the border force is located at Meru in Hazaribagh where the function will be held for the first time.





Our salutations and gratitude to the women and men personnel of the Border Security Force which celebrates 58 years of protecting the borders of the nation, as the first line of defence.



As a nation, we are forever indebted and immensely proud of your indomitable courage,… pic.twitter.com/mXoPSqVBA9 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 1, 2023

In a post on X, Kharge said: "Our salutations and gratitude to the women and men personnel of the Border Security Force which celebrates 58 years of protecting the borders of the nation, as the first line of defence.

"As a nation, we are forever indebted and immensely proud of your indomitable courage, inspiring sacrifices, grit, determination and valour," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.