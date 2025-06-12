  • Menu
Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sadness after the crash of Air India Flight AI171. The flight, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff on Thursday. There were 242 people on board.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, “Very sad about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Rescue teams were sent quickly to the site. I spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Ahmedabad Police Chief to check the situation.”

Smoke was seen where the plane crashed. Emergency teams are working hard to help and rescue people.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. It is also unclear if there were any deaths or injuries. Air India is investigating and will share more news soon.

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also said he was very sorry and promised to support the passengers and their families.

Officials are working together to manage the situation and help those affected. A special help center has been set up for families who want information.

